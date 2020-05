May 15 - Piovan SpA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 REVENUE EUR 51.3 MLN VS EUR 57.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 2.6 MLN VS EUR 3.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS A SLOWDOWN IN ACTIVITY BETWEEN SECOND AND THIRD QUARTER OF 2020

Source text: bit.ly/3fQeDlI

Further company coverage: