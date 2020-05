BRIEF-Alumetal Expects Q2 Revenue To Drop By About 50% Y/Y Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

May 15 (Reuters) - Alumetal SA:

* SAYS BASED ON PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES IT EXPECTS DROP IN GROUP’S REVENUE AT ABOUT 50% IN Q2 COMPARED TO Q2 2019

* IT EXPECTS EVEN BIGGER DROP IN EBITDA AND NET PROFIT COMPARED TO Q2 2019

* SAID DROP IS THE RESULT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND CONTINUING DOWNTIME IN THE EUROPEAN AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY AS WELL AS DELAY IN RESUMING PRODUCTION AND/OR PRODUCTION RESTART AT A RELATIVELY LOW LEVEL AMONG GROUP’S CLIENTS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)