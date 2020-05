May 15(Reuters) - WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE AG :

* Q1 NET PROFIT AT EUR 25.0 MILLION VS EUR 78.5 MILLION YEAR AGO, INFLUENCED BY MARKET TURMOIL OCCASIONED BY THE CORONAVIRUS

* CONFIRMS ADJUSTED NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY 2020

Source text - bit.ly/3fOQz2x

