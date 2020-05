May 15 (Reuters) - Selena FM SA:

* REPORTS FY NET PROFIT 39.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 26.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 1.33 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.23 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 63.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AT PRESENT DOES NOT RECORD SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTIONS IN SUPPLY OF RAW AND PRODUCTION MATERIALS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)