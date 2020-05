BRIEF-Sasa Polyester-Ministry of Environment Approves EIA Application on Petrochemical Investment

May 15 (Reuters) - SASA POLYESTER SANAYI:

* SAYS MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND URBANIZATION APPROVES OUR ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESMENT APPLICATION ON REQUEST OF LAND ALLOCATION FOR OUR ADANA-YUMURTALIK INVESTMENTS

* SAYS INVESTMENT WITH TOTAL OF USD 11.8 BILLION, INCLUDES ESTABLISHTMENT OF PTA, MEG AND POLYMER PRODUCTION PLANTS

* SAYS INVESTMENT INCLUDES CONSTRUCTION OF POLYROPYLENE, POLYETHYLENE, POLYVINYL CHLORIDE, SUBER ABSOBENT POLYMER, POLYESTER CIPS PLANTS AND PORT ON NEARLY 6.800 DECARES OF LAND IN YUMURTALIK DISTRICT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)