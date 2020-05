Russia’s Cherkizovo:

* COMPANY STARTED SHIPMENTS OF TURKEY MEAT TO CHINA

* FIRST BATCH OF 27 TONNES WAS SENT TO CHINA BY TAMBOV TURKEY LTD, JOINT VENTURE WITH SPANISH GRUPO FUERTES

* CHERKIZOVO PLANS TO EXPORT ABOUT 2,000 TONNES OF TURKEY MEAT TO CHINA BY END OF 2020

* OVERALL, CHERKIZOVO INTENDS TO SUPPLY OVER 50,000 TONNES OF POULTRY PRODUCTS TO CHINA IN 2020

Source text: bit.ly/2Wxv8LF

