* ANNOUNCED ON SATURDAY Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES EUR 4.2 MLN VS EUR 4.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 0.8 MLN VS EUR 1.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON Q2 CANNOT BE ESTIMATED PRECISELY BY NOW

