May 18 - Casta Diva Group:

* REPORTED ON SATURDAY FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 36.8 MLN VS EUR 34.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 0.4 MLN VS LOSS EUR 0.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* DUE TO COVID-19 EMERGENCY, BOARD POSTPONES SHAREHOLDERS MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF FY RESULTS TO JUNE 15

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: