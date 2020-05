May 18 (Reuters) - VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA :

* SAID ON SATURDAY Q1 TURNOVER 24.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 30.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 3.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 5.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS 0.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS PROFIT 1.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* OPERATING PERFORMANCE WAS NEGATIVELY INFLUENCED BY THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Source text: bit.ly/36948Ft

