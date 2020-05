BRIEF-PlayWay Says After Release Of Add-On Over 18,000 Downloads Of "House Flipper" Game

May 18 (Reuters) - PlayWay SA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT THE RELEASE OF “HGTV DLC” ADD-ON TO THE “HOUSE FLIPPER” GAME ON STEAM HAD A POSITIVE IMPACT ON THE SALES OF THE BASIC VERSION OF THE GAME AND ITS OTHER ADD-ON “GARDEN DLC”

* THE “HOUSE FLIPPER” GAME WAS DOWNLOADED MORE THAN 18,000 TIMES AND “GARDEN DLC” ADD-ON OVER 11,000 TIMES WITHIN THE LAST 72 HOURS

* SAID OVER 55,000 COPIES OF HGTV DLC ADD-ON HAVE BEEN RELEASED IN ONLINE STORES AND IN RETAIL DISTRIBUTION

* HGTV DLC IS A PRODUCTION OF A PLAYWAY SUBSIDIARY, FROZEN DISTRICT, IN WHICH THE COMPANY HOLDS 80% STAKE

