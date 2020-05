BRIEF-Dino Polska Q1 Net Profit Up At 103.9 Mln Zlotys

May 18 (Reuters) - Dino Polska SA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 103.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 67.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 2.22 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.56 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 190.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 132.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* AT MARCH 31 NET DEBT WAS 978.4 MILLION ZLOTYS UP BY 103.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS YEAR AGO

* AS AT MARCH 31, GROUP HAD 1,257 STORES WITH A TOTAL SALES AREA OF 487,094 SQUARE METERS

* SAID CHANGES IN THE LEVEL OF EXPENDITURE ON CONSUMPTION AND INCREASED OPERATING COSTS IN ORDER TO QUICKLY ADAPT BUSINESS ACTIVITIES TO THE EPIDEMIC SITUATION WILL HAVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S OPERATIONAL ACTIVITY IN THE NEXT QUARTERS OF 2020

