May 18 (Reuters) - EGE ENDUSTRI VE TICARET:

* SAID ON FRIDAY SETS UP NEW COMPANY CALLED EGE TECH LTD WITH 1,000 GBP INITIAL CAPITAL

* INITIAL INVESTMENT IS USD 513,000

* IN CASE OF CALL FOR ADDITIONAL FUNDS, OUR INVESTMENT CAP IS USD 1.8 MLN FOR 5 YEARS

