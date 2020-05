May 18 (Reuters) - Firma Oponiarska Debica SA:

* SAYS GETS RESULT OF TAX AUDIT REGARDING 2015 INCOME TAX

* ACCORDING TO AUDIT THE COMPANY MADE UNAUTHORISED USE OF RETENTION TAX EXEMPTION

* IF TAX PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY ARE OPENED AND RESULT FOR THE COMPANY IS NEGATIVE, THE COMPANY MAY BE OBLIGED TO PAY 16.1 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TAX ARREARS AND ABOUT 6.1 MILLION ZLOTY INTEREST

