* SAID ON MONDAY BOARD AGREES TO CANCEL THE PROPOSAL FOR THE DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDENDS ON ACCOUNT OF VOLUNTARY RESERVES DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* BOARD HAS DECIDED TO DEFINITIVELY SUSPEND THE BUYBACK PROGRAM AND, THEREFORE, TO TERMINATE IT EARLIER

* CEO HAS DECIDED TO REDUCE HIS FIXED SALARY IN 50% AND HIS VARIABLE REMUNERATION SCHEME HAS BEEN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED

