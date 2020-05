May 19 (Reuters) - Obrascon Huarte Lain SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT DUE TO COVID-19 HAS REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ITS REFERENCE BANKS TO STRENGTHEN ITS LIQUIDITY BY 140 MILLION EUROS

* GUARANTEED BY THE ICO, AND INCLUDES ANALYZING ALTERNATIVES FOR ITS LONG-TERM BALANCE SHEET AND FINANCIAL STRUCTURE INCLUDING OUTSTANDING BOND ISSUES

