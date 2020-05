BRIEF-Sonae And Sonae MC Carry Out Two Medium a Long-Term Refinancing Operations For 150 Mln Euros

May 19 (Reuters) - Sonae SGPS SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY CARRIES OUT TWO ADDITIONAL MEDIUM AND LONG-TERM REFINANCING OPERATIONS IN TOTAL AMOUNT OF 150 MILLION EUROS TOGETHER WITH ITS UNIT SONAE MC

* THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF LONG-TERM LOANS REFINANCED BY SONAE SGPS AND SONAE MC IN THE LAST TWO MONTHS REACHED APPROXIMATELY 500 MILLION EUROS

* LOANS HAVE AN AVERAGE MATURITY OF AROUND 5 YEARS, HAVING ENABLED A REDUCTION OF MOST OF THE DEBT AMORTIZATIONS SCHEDULED FOR THE NEXT 2 YEARS AND AN INCREASE OF THE AVERAGE DEBT MATURITY

