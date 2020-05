May 19 (Reuters) - R22 SA:

* REPORTS Q3 2019/2020 NET PROFIT 3.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 3.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 2019/2020 REVENUE 49.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 37.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 9.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.1 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SAYS THE MANAGEMENT DOES NOT SEE ANY THREAT TO CONTINUATION OF OPERATIONS BY THE GROUP DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)