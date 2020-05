BRIEF-Wikana Records Drop in Concluded Deals In Q2 Due To COVID-19

May 19 (Reuters) - Wikana SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT IS RECORDING DROP IN INTEREST IN GROUP’S OFFER IN Q2 DUE TO SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS AND COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* DROP REFLECTED IN LOWER NUMBER OF CONCLUDED DEALS Y/Y

* CORONAVIRUS-RELATED DROP IN DEMAND FOR APARTMENTS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY OF POTENTIAL CUSTOMERS REGARDING THEIR FUTURE FINANCIAL STANDING, GROWING FEAR OF STRICTENING OF CONDITIONS FOR GRANTING MORTGAGES BY BANKS MAY HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S APARTMENT SALES BEYOND Q2 IN 2020

