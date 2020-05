May 19 - Enorama Pharma AB (publ):

* SAID ON MONDAY BOARD DECIDES TO POSTPONE AGM THAT WAS PLANNED FOR MAY 20, 2020

* AGM TO TAKE PLACE JUNE 26, 2020

* POSTPONEMENT DUE TO COVID-19 SITUATION, IN ORDER TO ENABLE AGM TO TAKE PLACE DIGITALLY

