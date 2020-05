May 20 (Reuters) - VRG SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q1 NET LOSS OF 32.0 MLN ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.4 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE OF 197.5 MLN ZLOTYS VERSUS 214.4 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS OF 11.9 MLN ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.2 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 GROSS MARGIN 47.6%, DOWN 1.4 P.P. YEAR ON YEAR

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPECTS REVENUE DROP IN 2020 BY ABOUT 20%

