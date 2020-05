May 21 (Reuters) - Aedas Homes SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY Q1 REVENUE 70.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 14.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT 3.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 3.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 POSITIVE EBITDA 7.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS NEGATIVE 3.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAID CO HAS STRONG LIQUIDITY WITH 136 MILLION EUROS AVAILABLE IN CASH AND SIGNED 4 NEW DEVELOPER LOAN CONTRACTS FOR 46 MILLION EUROS

