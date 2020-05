BRIEF-LPP 13-Month 2019/20 Net Profit Down At 421.0 Bln Zlotys

May 21 (Reuters) - LPP SA:

* REPORTS FY RESULTS FOR 13-MONTH 2019/2020 PERIOD ENDED JAN 31

* FY (13-MONTH) NET PROFIT 421.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 442.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY (13-MONTH) REVENUE 9.90 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 9.89 BILLION ESTIMATED ON FEB 3

* FY (13-MONTH) OPERATING PROFIT 805.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 805 MILLION ZLOTYS ESTIMATED ON FEB 3

* FY (13-MONTH) EBITDA 1.90 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.12 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* LFL 2019/20 SALES REVENUE INCREASED BY 3.6% Y/Y

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SEES UP TO 30% DROP IN FY 2020/2021 REVENUE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ESTIMATES 2020/2021 GROSS MARGIN BETWEEN 47-49%

* PLANS TO DOUBLE ONLINE SALES REVENUE IN 2020/2021 VERSUS YEAR AGO TO 2 BLN ZLOTYS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)