May 21 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo SpA:

* SIGNS MOU WITH TIM AND GOOGLE CLOUD TO ACCELERATE BANK’S DIGITALIZATION AND PROMOTE INNOVATION IN ITALY

* PROJECT ENTAILS OPENING OF A CENTER DEDICATED TO ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, TRAINING AND PROFESSIONAL SUPPORT FOR STARTUPS Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)