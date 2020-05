May 22 (Reuters) - Visibilia Editore SpA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY NEGMA GROUP HAD REQUESTED CONVERSION OF FOUR BONDS AS PART OF FIFTH TRANCHE OF CONVERTIBLE BOND

* FOUR BOND TO BE CONVERTED IN 222,222 SHARES, RESULTING IN CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 40,000

