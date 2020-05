May 25 - Energica Motor Company SpA:

* REPORTED ON SATURDAY FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 5.7 MLN VS EUR 2.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 7.7 MLN VS LOSS EUR 7.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS GROWTH EXPECTATIONS FOR 2020 DESPITE PRODUCTION SUSPENSION DUE TO COVID-19

