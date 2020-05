May 25 (Reuters) - EMLAK REIT:

* SAID ON FRIDAY SIGNS AGREEMENT OF ISTANBUL UMRANIYE GUNGOREN TOZKOPARAN 1. STAGE URBAN TRANSFORMATION PROJECT CONSTRUCTION WORK WITH CONTRACTOR KARPEM PEYZAJ FIDANCILIK

* SAYS AGREEMENT VALUE IS 56.8 MILLION LIRA PLUS VAT

