May 26 - Vincenzo Zucchi SpA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 SALES EUR 15.3 MLN VS EUR 17.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 589,000 VS EUR 493,000 YEAR AGO

* COVID-19 TO HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON RESULTS IN 2020

