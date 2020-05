May 26 (Reuters) - Visibilia Editore SpA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY NET LOSS EUR 1.5 MLN VS LOSS EUR 0.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 4.6 MLN VS EUR 3.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* 2020-2022 BUSINESS PLAN TO BE UPDATED IN LIGHT OF COVID-19

* NEW MAGAZINES SHOULD ALLOW COMPANY TO CONFIRM GROWTH IN TURNOVER IN 2020

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: