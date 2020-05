May 26 (Reuters) - CURASAN AG:

* SAID ON MONDAY FY EARNINGS FORECAST WILL PROBABLY BE EXCEEDED

* EXPECTS FY EBITDA LOSS OF AROUND EUR 2.7 MILLION, COMPARED WITH ORIGINAL FORECAST FOR LOSS BETWEEN EUR 2.8 AND EUR 3.2 MILLION

* REVENUES ARE WITHIN THE FORECAST RANGE OF EUR 6.2 MILLION TO EUR 7.0 MILLION

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)