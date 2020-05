May 26 (Reuters) - PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT AGM PLANNED FOR JULY 2, 2020 WILL TAKE PLACE ON JUNE 30, 2020

* TO PROPOSE A REDUCED DIVIDEND OF CHF 1.00 PER SHARE

* DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID HALF FROM RESERVES FROM CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS AND HALF FROM VOLUNTARY RETAINED EARNINGS

* ALL FOUR MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT THE AGM