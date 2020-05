May 26 (Reuters) - Forever Entertainment SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT THE MANAGEMENT HAS ADOPTED DIVIDEND POLICY FOR THE COMPANY

* UNDER THE POLICY THE MANAGEMENT WILL RECOMMEND DIVIDEND WITHIN THE RANGE OF 20%-70% OF FY NET PROFIT STARTING FROM FY 2020

* THE DIVIDEND POLICY IS VALID INDEFINITELY AND WILL BE SUBJECT TO PERIODIC VERIFICATION

