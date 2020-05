BRIEF-Poland's PGE Q1 Net Profit At 432 Mln Zlotys, In Line With Estimates

May 27 (Reuters) - PGE SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q1 NET PROFIT OF 432 MLN ZLOTYS VERSUS ABOUT 432 MILLION ZLOTYS ESTIMATED ON MAY 12

* Q1 REVENUE OF 12.59 BLN ZLOTYS VERSUS 9.56 BLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA OF 1.77 BLN ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.77 BLN ZLOTYS ESTIMATED ON MAY 12

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT OF 773 MLN ZLOTYS VERSUS 859 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON PANDEMIC: THE IMPACT ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULT AS AT MARCH 31 IS LIMITED, YET THE EFFECT OF PANDEMIC MAY BE VISIBLE IN THE FOLLOWING PERIODS

* COMPANY’S ESTIMATIONS SHOW THAT ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION IN APRIL WAS ABOUT 10% LOWER THAN YEAR AGO, WHICH WILL HAVE IMPACT ON THE DECREASE IN REVENUES AND MARGINS FROM PRODUCTION, DISTRIBUTION AND SALE OF ENERGY IN A FEW SEGMENTS OF GROUP’S OPERATION

