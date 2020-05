BRIEF-IDSUD FY Operating Loss Narrows To 2.2 Million Euros

May 27(Reuters) - IDSUD SA::

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY NET RESULT EUR 702,000 VS EUR 727,000 YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 2.2 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 2.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 1.2 MLN VS EUR 1.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* THE COMPANY MAINTAINS ITS BUSINESS VOLUME AND EARNINGS FORECASTS FOR 2020

* TOOK INTO ACCOUNT 30% REDUCTION OF FRANÇAISE DES JEUX DIVIDEND FOR 2020

* BENEFITED FROM THE MEASURES IMPLEMENTED BY THE STATE, WAS SUPPORTED BY BANKS AND BPI FRANCE

* IDSUD ENERGIES FRANCE, MAIN OPERATING SUBSIDIARY, IS NOT IMPACTED BY COVID-19

