RPT-BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 Adj. EBITDA At $12.3 Mln

May 27 (Reuters) - Golden Ocean Group Ltd:

* Q1 NET LOSS OF $160.8 MILLION, INCLUDING NON-CASH ADJUSTMENTS OF $125.6 MILLION, FOR Q1 OF 2020.

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $12.3 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2020.

* DUE TO WEAK MARKET CONDITIONS AND A DROP IN UNDERLYING ASSET VALUES, THE COMPANY RECORDED AN IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF $94.2 MILLION RELATED TO LEASED VESSELS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020.

* IT IS PREMATURE TO FORECAST WHEN DRY BULK DEMAND WILL RECOVER

* “WE ARE OPTIMISTIC THAT CONDITIONS WILL IMPROVE OVER THE MEDIUM TERM AS THE PACE OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITY RECOVERS.” CEO

* THE COMPANY HAS DECIDED NOT TO PAY ANY DIVIDEND FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 IN ORDER TO PRESERVE CASH UNDER THE CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS.

* CASH DIVIDEND WILL BE REVISITED WHEN MORE CLARITY OF THE PRESENT SITUATION IS ACHIEVED AND THE MARKET RECOVERS.