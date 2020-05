BRIEF-PKO BP Q1 Net Profit 503 Mln Zlotys, Below Expectations

May 28 (Reuters) - Powszechna Kasa Oszczędności Bank Polski SA:

* REPORTS Q1 NET PROFIT OF 503 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 554 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 2.70 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.70 BILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME OF 886 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 793 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 ALLOWANCES FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES 507 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 325 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET IMPAIRMENT ALLOWANCES ON NON-FINANCIAL ASSETS 100 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 COST OF LEGAL RISK OF MORTGAGE LOANS IN CONVERTIBLE CURRENCIES 85 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON LOAN PORTFOLIO IN Q1 AT 206 MLN ZLOTYS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)