May 28 (Reuters) - PlayWay SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT THE COMPANY HAS ACQUIRED 1,800 SHARES IN DEV4PLAY FOR THE PRICE OF 50 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* TOTAL VALUE OF THE PURCHASED SHARES AMOUNTED TO 90,000 ZLOTYS

* AFTER THE REGISTRATION OF SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE, THE COMPANY WILL OWN 90% OF SHARES IN THE DEV4PLAY CAPITAL

