May 28 (Reuters) - NEW VALUE AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY CONCLUDED FY WITH LOSS OF CHF 3.8 MLN

* MAJOR PART OF THIS LOSS IS RESULT OF CORRECTION IN VALUATION OF SENSIMED SA

* FY NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) DECREASED TO CHF 0.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 4.05 MILLION)

* FY NAV PER SHARE DECREASED ACCORDINGLY FROM CHF 1.23 AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD TO CHF 0.07

* FY LOSS PER SHARE AMOUNTED TO CHF 1.2

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)