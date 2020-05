May 29 - H-Farm SpA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 58.4 MLN VS EUR 61.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 12.7 MLN VS LOSS EUR 4.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO DETERMINE THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 CRISIS ON FY 2020

