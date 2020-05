BRIEF-Semapa Q1 Net Profit Down At 17.2 Mln Euros YoY

May 29 (Reuters) - Semapa Sociedade de Investimento e Gestao SGPS:

* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 17.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 39.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR ON YEAR

* Q1 EBITDA 119.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 132.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR ON YEAR

* Q1 REVENUE 524.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 551.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR ON YEAR

* TOTAL CONSOLIDATED CASH AT 685 MILLION EUROS AT END-MARCH, IN ADDITION TO 380 MILLION EUROS IN CONTRACTED AND UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITIES FOR THE GROUP

* THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC IMPACTED THE GROUP’S OPERATIONS IN GENERAL TERMS, WITH SPECIAL EMPHASIS ON THE PULP AND PAPER SEGMENT

* Q1 RESULTS REFLECT COVID-19 IMPACT, ALTHOUGH ONLY LIGHTLY

* ESTIMATES OF FUTURE IMPACTS ARE HIGHLY DEPENDENT ON THE DURATION OF THE CONTAINMENT MEASURES AND THE WAY IN WHICH ECONOMIC ACTIVITY WILL RESUME

Source text: bit.ly/3es7RB5

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)