May 29 (Reuters) - AdderaCare AB:

* SAID ON THURSDAY NEGOTIATED SIZE OF ADDITIONAL PURCHASE PRICE AGREED UPON IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION OF HUKA B.V

* PARENT CO CANNOT BE OBLIGED TO PAY MORE THAN THE PREVIOUSLY AGREED AMOUNT OF EUR 1.5 MILLION, BUT A LOWER AMOUNT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)