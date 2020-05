May 29 - Italia Independent Group SpA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 7.8 MLN VS EUR 19.4 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 14.3 MLN VS LOSS EUR 6.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* BOARD APPROVED REVISION OF 2020 TARGETS AND 2021-2023 BUSINESS PLAN

* 2020 TARGETS REVISED DOWNWARD TO PRICE IN COVID-19 ECONOMIC IMPACTS

* UNDER 2021-2023 BUSINESS PLAN, SEES REVENUES TO GROW STEADILY UP TO EUR 40 MLN IN 2023

* SEES NET RESULT TO REACH SUBSTANTIAL PARITY OF IN 2021

* SEES EBITDA AT EUR 5.8 MLN AND NET PROFIT OVER EUR 3.0 MLN IN 2022

