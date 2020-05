May 29 (Reuters) - CD Projekt SA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 92.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 17.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 193.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 80.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 97.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 20.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SAID “CYBERPUNK 2077” HAS ENTERED ITS FINAL, MOST INTENSIVE PRE-RELEASE DEVELOPMENT PHASE

