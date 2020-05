BRIEF-Ramada Q1 Net Profit Down at 1.3 Mln Euros YoY

May 29 (Reuters) - Ramada Investimentos e Industria SA :

* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 1.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUES 26.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 30.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 2.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS HAS NOT BEEN ABLE TO QUANTIFY THE REAL IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC

* SAYS DECIDED TO RESCHEDULE INVESTMENTS PLANNED FOR THE MONTHS OF MARCH AND APRIL TO THE SECOND SEMESTER OF 2020 DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* EXPECTS TO COMPLY WITH THE INVESTMENTS INITIALLY STIPULATED FOR 2020 UNTIL THE END OF THE FISCAL YEAR

Source text: bit.ly/2MeJo61

