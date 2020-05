May 29 (Reuters) - Eurocine Vaccines AB :

* SAID ON THURSDAY DEEPENS COOPERATION WITH SPIXIA BIOTECHNOLOGY THROUGH MORE DETAILED LOI

* THE TERMS WILL NOT BE BINDING ON THE PARTIES UNTIL A FINAL RESEARCH AND COLLABORATION AGREEMENT IS CONCLUDED, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE BEFORE MID-YEAR 2020

