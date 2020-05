May 29 (Reuters) - Limes Schlosskliniken AG:

* FY EBIT LOSS EUR 540,000 VS LOSS EUR 927,000 YOY

* FY CONSOLIDATED LOSS AT EUR 826,000 VS LOSS EUR 1.5 MLN YOY

* SUCCESSFULLY BUILT UP THE NEW CLINIC IN BAD BRUECKENAU IN THE COURSE OF 2019

* OUTLOOK 2020: EXPECTS GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 40 %

Source text: bit.ly/3gBqCDV

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)