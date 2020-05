May 29 (Reuters) - PlayWay SA:

* REPORTS Q1 NET PROFIT OF 21.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 11.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 35.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 22.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 23.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 12.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SAYS THE MANAGEMENT HAS NOT RECORDED A NOTICEABLE IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON THE GROUP’S SALES OR SUPPLY CHAIN

