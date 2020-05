May 29(Reuters) - Capacent Holding AB:

* SAID ON THURSDAY DISCONTINUES ITS ICELANDIC OPERATIONS

* THE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON REVENUE DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS ACCELERATED THE DECISION TO DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS

* ONE-OFF EFFECT IS A WRITE-DOWN OF SHARES IN SUBSIDIARIES OF SEK 11.7 MLN AND A WRITE-DOWN OF RECEIVABLES OF SEK 0.4 MLN

* IN TOTAL, ALL 44 EMPLOYEES IN THE ICELANDIC OPERATIONS ARE AFFECTED

