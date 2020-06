June 1 (Reuters) - MERKO GIDA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY SIGNS 3-YEAR CONTRACT MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH BURCU GIDA KONSERVECİLİK VE SALCA SANAYI

* AGREEMENT INCLUDES AT LEAST 5000 TONS OF FINISHED PRODUCTS EVERY YEAR IN 2021 AND 2022 PRODUCTION SEASONS STARTING FROM 2020 PRODUCTION SEASON

