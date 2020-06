June 1 (Reuters) - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT DECISIONS OF POLAND’S MONETARY POLICY COUNCIL REGARDING REDUCING REFERENCE RATE WILL LOWER GROUP’S NET RESULT IN 2020 BY ABOUT 650-700 MILLION ZLOTYS AS A RESULT OF LOWERING THE INTEREST MARGIN BY ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS

