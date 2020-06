BRIEF-Trabzonspor Extends Contracts of 3 Football Players

June 1 (Reuters) - TRABZONSPOR SPORTIF YATIRIM VE FUTBOL ISLETMECILIGI:

* SAID ON SATURDAY EXTENDS CONTRACT OF FOOTBALL PLAYER JOAO PEDRO DA SILVA PEREIRA FOR ONE YEAR, TO PAY HIM EUR 500,000 TO JOAO PEDRO DA SILVA PEREIRA FOR 2020-21 SEASON

* TRIGGERS CONTRACT EXTENSION CLAUSE OF FOOTBALL PLAYER BILAL BASACIKOGLU, TO PAY HIM EUR 2.8 MLN FOR 2020-21 AND EUR 2.0 MLN FOR 2021-22 SEASONS

* TRIGGERS CONTRACT EXTENSION CLAUSE OF FOOTBALL PLAYER SEYEDMAJID HOSSEINI, TO PAY HIM EUR 600,000 FOR 2020-21 SEASON

